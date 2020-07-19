Midland's Mark Wystrach is getting back in touch with his acting roots.

The Washington Post reports that before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, the frontman had taken a brief hiatus from his group for a role in the upcoming film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain.

The drama is based off of the 2000 documentary of the same name, chronicling the life story of Tammy Faye Bakker, the famed host of the Christian TV show The PTL Club who was also known for her outreach to the LGBTQ community and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

In The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Wystrach was cast as the role of Gary Paxton, a hit songwriter and producer who Bakker reportedly had a crush on during her marriage to then-husband Jim Bakker—around the time Jim had an affair with his secretary Jessica Hahn. Shooting began in Charlotte, N.C. in November 2019.

Before he joined his ACM Award-winning country band, Wystrach was an actor and model; with roles in the 2006 Lindsay Lohan film Just My Luck, NBC soap opera Passions and a cameo on CSI: Miami.

Midland formed in 2016 and topped the charts with the debut single "Drinkin' Problem." Their most recent album, Let it Roll, was released in August 2019, which earned them their first No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Wystrach and his wife Ty Haney welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunny, in November 2019.

The band was originally scheduled to open for Tim McGraw on his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, but the plans were scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic.