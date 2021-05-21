Carrie Underwood is always in command on stage and in interviews, but maybe not quite so much in real life. As it turns out, all it takes to rattle her is a really loud horn — as her husband, Mike Fisher, demonstrates in a new prank video he posted online.

In the clip below, Fisher drives up behind his country superstar wife and a friend of hers as they are walking down a country road, presumably on the couple's rural property in a suburb outside of Nashville. As they enjoy a nice walk in the country sunshine, he blares the horn on his truck, which sounds like some sort of air horn.

That causes Underwood's friend to jump, whirling to face the truck before she realizes it's Fisher. Underwood reacts just a split second later, also turning toward him and then shouting something indistinctly as her former NHL player husband lets out a hearty laugh.

"That there is funny!!" he writes to accompany the video — though to be fair, it's not clear if his wife and her friend completely agree.

See the prank in the video below:

Underwood and Fisher have spent quite a bit of downtime at their dream home outside of Music City over the course of the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept her off the road. But Underwood didn't let the pandemic get the best of her; she has staged a few performances and appearances virtually, and she also put her time to use in recording a pair of back-to-back faith-based projects that she says helped her get through a year that was challenging for all of us.

Underwood released her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, in September of 2020, and and she followed it up with a full-length gospel album, My Savior, in March of 2021.

Underwood will also return to the stage in 2021. She has announced a 12-date residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency is slated to begin on Dec. 1 and include shows on Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, 2021, and ticket demand was so high that Underwood has also added shows on March 23, 25, 26 and 30, and on April 1 and 2.