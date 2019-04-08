Mike Fisher felt he was the true winner of the 2019 ACM Awards, so after the show, he headed to his Twitter page to tell the world with a sexy message to his wife, Carrie Underwood.

The sweet interaction started with a thank you message from Underwood to her fellow nominees and winners:

"So much (LOVE) for all the ‪ACM Awards winners tonight," she wrote on Sunday (April 7) on her Twitter page. "What a wonderful celebration! I’m truly honored to live this life in Country music with you all! Congrats!!!"

But it was Fisher's response that deserves the most attention, with her husband of 8 years responding to thank her:

"Thank you it was an honor to win again tonight," he said, including the hashtag 'hottest wife.'

The sweet message capped off quite a night for Underwood, who stunned on the red carpet with yet another leg-baring gown — her grand return after a leave of absence to care for the couple's newborn son, Jacob.

"Last night the air was getting to him so we were up for a while, but that’s life with a 2-month-old," Underwood said in a red carpet interview with People magazine of the couple's second child together. "He’s great. He’s a sweetie."

The superstar also talked about how much life has changed since becoming a family of four.

"It is harder, trying to entertain my 4-year-old and take care of the baby," she admits, "But (Isaiah) is such a great big brother and says [Jacob’s] his baby. ‘Where’s my baby?!'"

Relive the Top Moments From the 2019 ACMs:

Underwood made waves with not one, but two performances during the 2019 ACM Awards: One performance was of a song called "Southbound," which sounded — and looked — like the ultimate summer anthem. Later, she took the stage again with fellow female artists Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae during a performance with This is Us star Chrissy Metz of the song "I’m Standing with You."

She may not have won the Female Artist of the Year prize, but her husband — Underwood's date for the night — went home a winner.