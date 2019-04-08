Mike Fisher Thanks Wife Carrie Underwood for Making Him a Winner After ACMs
Mike Fisher felt he was the true winner of the 2019 ACM Awards, so after the show, he headed to his Twitter page to tell the world with a sexy message to his wife, Carrie Underwood.
The sweet interaction started with a thank you message from Underwood to her fellow nominees and winners:
"So much (LOVE) for all the ACM Awards winners tonight," she wrote on Sunday (April 7) on her Twitter page. "What a wonderful celebration! I’m truly honored to live this life in Country music with you all! Congrats!!!"
But it was Fisher's response that deserves the most attention, with her husband of 8 years responding to thank her:
"Thank you it was an honor to win again tonight," he said, including the hashtag 'hottest wife.'
The sweet message capped off quite a night for Underwood, who stunned on the red carpet with yet another leg-baring gown — her grand return after a leave of absence to care for the couple's newborn son, Jacob.
"Last night the air was getting to him so we were up for a while, but that’s life with a 2-month-old," Underwood said in a red carpet interview with People magazine of the couple's second child together. "He’s great. He’s a sweetie."
The superstar also talked about how much life has changed since becoming a family of four.
"It is harder, trying to entertain my 4-year-old and take care of the baby," she admits, "But (Isaiah) is such a great big brother and says [Jacob’s] his baby. ‘Where’s my baby?!'"
Underwood made waves with not one, but two performances during the 2019 ACM Awards: One performance was of a song called "Southbound," which sounded — and looked — like the ultimate summer anthem. Later, she took the stage again with fellow female artists Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae during a performance with This is Us star Chrissy Metz of the song "I’m Standing with You."
She may not have won the Female Artist of the Year prize, but her husband — Underwood's date for the night — went home a winner.
