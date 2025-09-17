American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe Refuses to Leave Girlfriend Leticia Cline’s Side After Terrifying Car Crash

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is out of the hospital — but he’s not going anywhere.

Despite being discharged, the reality TV personality remains at longtime girlfriend Leticia Cline’s bedside following a terrifying car accident in Tennessee that left both seriously injured.

What Happened?

According to a rep for Wolfe, the couple was involved in a serious crash on Friday, Sept. 12, while driving a vintage blue car on Highway 7 in Columbia, Tenn.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Cline was airlifted from the scene, while Wolfe was transported by ambulance.

Wolfe suffered a broken nose, knee injury, and facial lacerations that required stitches. He has since been released from the hospital, but remains by Cline’s side as she begins what will be a long recovery.

“She remains hospitalized and will undergo several surgeries once the swelling subsides,” a rep for Wolfe told People.

Leticia Cline’s Injuries

Cline, a former Beauty and the Geek contestant and motorcycle enthusiast, sustained:

Fractures to her jaw, sternum, and ribs.

A partially collapsed lung.

Additional injuries require multiple surgeries.

She previously shared via social media that her “mouth will be wired shut” during part of the healing process.

Despite his own injuries, Wolfe has reportedly stayed close — resting at her bedside and supporting her through each step of her recovery.

A Quiet Romance, Now in the Spotlight

Wolfe and Cline began dating in 2021, initially keeping their relationship under the radar.

Over time, they started sharing glimpses of their life — often bonding over their love of vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and small-town adventures.

In a statement, Wolfe’s team expressed gratitude for the swift response of first responders and the outpouring of fan support following the crash.

“The couple and their families are grateful… and ask for privacy as Leticia continues her recovery,” they added.