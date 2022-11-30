5 Mindy McCready Songs to Remember Her By

Mindy McCready's career was as promising as anyone could dream when she released "Ten Thousand Angels" to country radio in 1996. Fans loved her voice and style, which got a little sassy quickly, but in a good way. A string of Top 10 hits followed (all with BNA Records) — in total, McCready charted over 10 singles from five studio albums.

These are the top songs from a singer who faded away from fame as quickly as she caught fire in the mid-'90s. McCready fought addiction throughout her career, and though her final album I'm Still Here (released in 2010) wasn't nearly the commercial success of the double-platinum debut album from 1996, she seemed committed to a future with her children before taking her own life on Feb. 17, 2013.