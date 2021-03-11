Miranda Lambert is planning to hit the red carpet in style at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and she's opening up about the look she's got planned, as well as her performance.

The superstar and her band are slated to perform her most recent No. 1 hit, "Bluebird," during the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night (March 14), and she tells Entertainment Tonight that she's focusing on "sleek and sexy" for her outfit. She plans to walk the socially-distanced red carpet with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, before the show.

"I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that," Lambert says ahead of Sunday's broadcast, adding that she's "not really a princess gal."

Lambert is nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2021, including Best Country Album, as well as Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Bluebird." She tells ET the set for her performance is "very feminine and beautiful."

"Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird,'" she notes. "So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

Trevor Noah is hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards, which are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS at 8PM ET on Sunday. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+.