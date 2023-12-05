Get our free mobile app

Miranda Lambert is just now getting around to posting all the party pics from her epic 40th birthday bash, and can you blame her? There were so many great memories from the singer's special day, she needed four separate Instagram posts packed full of carousel slides to showcase them all.

A honky-tonk theme was the only choice for Lambert's big birthday party, and of course, it took place at the ultimate venue: The legendary Billy Bob's Texas, which Lambert says is her "favorite honky-tonk."

"My Billy Bob's Texas boot scootin' 40th. The absolute best birthday my Texas heart could ask for," Lambert writes in the caption of one of her posts, going on to thank all the friends and event staff who made it possible.

The photos from her first round-up post makes it clear just how much fun Lambert had at her party: Between dazzling pink balloon arches, Texas-themed decor and a karaoke stage, there was plenty of fun to be had at Lambert's party, which took place around her birthday on Nov. 10.

"There are so many pics full of joy and smiles that so I'm gonna keep on posting!" Lambert says. "That's why it has taken me 3 weeks to post these. I've just been overwhelmed with gratitude and love for everyone that came to scoot your boots with me. I love all of y'all so so so much. Cheers to 40!"

Lambert went on to post snapshots of all the people that attended her party, and the guest list was star-studded: Can you spy Lainey Wilson, the Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley, some Little Big Town band mates and more stars in these party pics?

Of course, also present at the party was Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin, who tipped his hat to the honky-tonk theme by wearing an oversized belt buckle and bolo tie. Lambert and McLoughlin have been married since January 2019 and the star frequently shares photos of their home life together — including a lengthy trip across Switzerland, Australia and Munich earlier this year — as well as "shirtless husband" snapshots showing off his chiseled physique.