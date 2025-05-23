20 Things Miranda Lambert Has Done in the Last 20 Years

Miranda Lambert is inarguably one of the most prominent and electrifying women in country music. She's a trendsetter who has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the genre.

With all that she has accomplished both professionally and personally, it's hard to believe her debut studio album Kerosene came out just two decades ago.

Miranda Lambert's Kerosene Album Turns 20

Prior to signing with Epic Records in 2003, Lambert was pursuing a music career in her home state of Texas, until a stint on reality singing competition series Nashville Star caught the attention of an executive at Sony Music.

Even though she placed third on the series, Lambert found herself with a record deal soon after. With the support of a label, she was on the fast track to realizing her dreams.

Lambert released her debut single "Me and Charlie Talking" in 2004. It was the lead single off her debut record, Kerosene, which arrived March 15, 2005.

That album catapulted the "Wranglers" singer into the spotlight: It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and she placed a few singles from the project on the charts, too, with the title track reaching No. 15 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

Eventually, the album would receive a Platinum certification.

Lambert has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album this year, even recreating her iconic look from the "Kerosene" music video. She also re-released the project on vinyl.

She has been a powerhouse in country music since her debut studio album arrived, with countless awards won, including Grammys.

Lambert's work outside of music has been just as meaningful: She launched a nonprofit close to her heart and released a home line and clothing line.

Did we mention, she also found the love of her life and became a stepmom in the process? Yeah, the woman has been busy.