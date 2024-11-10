Most fans already know that Miranda Lambert's an avid animal lover, and even that she spends her off-days showing her horses at state fairs.

But that's not her only hidden talent.

In a social media tribute to the singer celebrating her 41st birthday on Sunday (Nov. 10), Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed another surprising skill of hers that has nothing to do with country music. Turns out, the star is a pretty decent golfer -- or, at least, she's working on it!

In one video that McLoughlin posted as part of an Instagram carousel, he shows the birthday girl taking a swing on the golf range, and she's got pretty good form. McLoughlin praised his wife as "soon to be the most fun golf partner" out there.

Of course, the rest of the shots in McLoughlin's birthday tribute revolve around the rest of the activities central to Lambert's life, and it should come as no surprise that animals are a big part of that. One photo shows her hugging a horse; in another, she bends down to scratch a cat's ears.

One video shows Lambert cuddled up on a couch with a large, fluffy dog. "You're so pretty. You did amazing. You looked beautiful, and you were posing...you were great," Lambert gushes to the dog in the video.

"Happy birthday to the most selfless, loving and genuine person I know. You are the most amazing animal mom, the best life partner, the most adventurous travel partner...Wishing you the best of birthdays," McLoughlin wrote in the caption of his post.

A couple of the shots in McLoughlin's birthday posts also document their travels: A tradition that's become a big part of the couple's time off together. Most recently, Lambet and McLoughlin took a trip to Italy together.