Miranda Lambert to Birthday Boy Brendan McLoughlin: ‘You Are a Light’

Miranda Lambert celebrated her man on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 14) when she wished husband Brendan McLoughlin a happy birthday.

A group of four pictures — taken from home and roadtrips — help make up the social media post. In the first, Lambert is kissing the 29-year-old on the temple as he flashes a winning grin. Then we see Brendan sitting with one of the couple's dogs, and another standing in front of cattle (more on that in a second). In the final picture, he's driving as Lambert takes a selfie of them both smiling.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband. The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light," Lambert writes.

The caption ends with mention of McLoughlin's obsession with cows, which is new information to us. The couple have been married for 21 months after a whirlwind romance that began nearly two years ago. At the time, he was a New York City police officer and she was working on the album that would wind up being called Wildcard, while promoting music with her trio Pistol Annies.

Photos from Lambert's Instagram indicate that they've spent significant time roadtripping in 2020. Like all artists, she's postponed her 2020 tour until 2021.

It's Miranda + Her Man Baling Hay, NBD: