Country artists and fans are looking ahead to the 2022 CMA Awards, airing Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at 8PM ET, but there are plenty of other events and awards ceremonies going on during CMA Awards week. One is the BMI Country Awards, which took place on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) in Nashville. Miranda Lambert attended the awards show with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and the two sparkled on the red carpet.

Lambert hit the red carpet wearing a black and emerald dress, featuring a short skirt and long sleeves. McLoughlin complemented Lambert in a classic black suit and tie. The couple posed with each other and with BMI executives Clay Bradley and Mike O'Neill before the awards began.

Erika Goldring, Getty Images for BMI Erika Goldring, Getty Images for BMI loading...

Lambert accented her outfit with a green clutch and green high heels, and she also sported another accessory: a BMI medallion. The singer was honored for her collaboration with Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The song was awarded alongside 25 others that were released by Sony Music Publishing, which won Publisher of the Year.

Miranda Lambert BMI Awards 1 Jason Kempin, Getty Images for BMI loading...

Prior to the awards show, Lambert and her husband lived out the theme of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" by enjoying some of Lambert's Red 55 Winery wine in glasses from her Wanda June Home collection.

"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert wrote alongside a video of herself and McLoughlin dancing.

Lambert's duet partner King also attended the awards with her husband Dan Tooker, and she shared a post following the night, expressing her gratitude for the honor.

The BMI Awards also awarded Hardy as Songwriter of the Year and Luke Combs' "Forever After All" as Song of the Year. Toby Keith was also honored with the prestigious BMI Icon Award, and Carrie Underwood and Eric Church performed tributes for him.