Miranda Lambert was forced to cancel Thursday's (March 30) scheduled date of her ongoing Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency after a doctor put her on vocal rest.

The country superstar turned to social media to share the news with disappointed fans on Thursday afternoon, writing, "Hey ya'll, I've been under a doctor's care all day to see if things improved, however unfortunately I have been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight."

"To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize," Lambert adds. "I am working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday. See you all soon, and thank you for understanding."

Ticketmaster will automatically refund tickets purchased through the service. Fans who purchased their tickets elsewhere need to contact their point of purchase for their refund policy.

Lambert launched her 24-date residency in Las Vegas in September of 2022. Called Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, the run of shows at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood has dates scheduled all the way through December.

Lambert recently stunned fabs when she announced that she is leaving Sony Records Nashville, her label home since she first signed a record deal in September of 2003.

"I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity," she stated. "With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."