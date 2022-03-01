Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley made history onstage at the NHL Stadium Series Game on Feb. 26 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, as it was first time the event featured co-headliners singing multiple songs during the intermission performance.

Both Lambert and Bentley took the stage separately beforehand, but opted to sing a song together — a cover of "Gimme All Your Lovin'" from ZZ Top. Each took a verse before harmonizing beautifully on the chorus.

The song served as the closing to a riveting performance and was topped off with plenty of pyrotechnics and an emphatic "Go Preds!" from Bentley.

Bentley shared a carousel of photos on social media from his performance and the event itself. His son Knox is a big hockey fan and player, so of course he was there, too, in his Nashville Predators jersey.

Side note: Check out the mullet on Knox!

Bentley is currently on the 2022 leg of his Beers on Me Tour, which wraps on March 5. He is also working on a new album. He shared with Taste of Country that he is approaching this project with "a lot of gratitude," given what the world has experienced in the last two years. No release date has been announced.

Lambert has kept pretty quiet about her new project, but she did reveal to Billboard that her next album is finished and it's different from anything she's done before. "If I Was a Cowboy" is the first single off the record, if that provides any indication of the direction she's headed. Although she has yet to reveal a release date, it should arrive in 2022. The "Bluebird" singer will also hit the road with Little Big Town on the reboot of their Bandwagon Tour beginning May 6.