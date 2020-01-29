Miranda Lambert paid tribute to two '90s country giants during the Nashville stop on her Wildcard Tour: Alan Jackson and Travis Tritt.

The "Bluebird" singer's show had some old-school sensibilities, but it wasn't until the very end that she literally paid tribute to two country music titans. First was a on-script version of "Don't Rock the Jukebox," a 1991 hit for Jackson from an album of the same name. Her show closer was a cover of Travis Tritt's "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," with help from opening acts Lanco and Cody Johnson.

Per SetList.com Lambert has also covered Merle Haggard and Fleetwood Mac during select concerts. Her song "That's the Way the World Goes 'Round" is technically a John Prine cover, although Lambert did cut it for her Revolution album. Midway through her current show "Baggage Claim" becomes "Feelin' Alright," a well-known Joe Cocker song.

See Pictures From Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour

Lambert's new album Wildcard isn't quite a throwback album, but she does embrace true country arrangements during songs like "Tequila Does," a song she's professed as her favorite on the album. The waltz leads into a chorus filled with steel guitar and sorrow. "The House That Built Me" and her four songs with Pistol Annies are also homages to classic country music, but the spirit of the show made clear that the Texan is still very rooted in a more classic sound, even as she blazes new trails for herself and other women in country.

Miranda Lambert Gets Real About Marriage, Wildcard

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour Set List, Nashville, Tenn.

1. “White Trash”

2. “Kerosene”

3. “Mess With My Head”

4. “Famous In a Small Town"

5. “It All Comes Out in the Wash”

6. “Vice”

7. “Bluebird”

8. “Heart Like Mine”

9. “Over You”

10. (With Pistol Annies) “Takin Pills”

11. (With Pistol Annies) “Got My Name Changed Back”

12. (With Pistol Annies) “Best Years of My Life”

13. (With Pistol Annies) “Hell on Heels.”

14. "We Should Be Friends"

15. “That’s the Way the World Goes Round’

16. “Baggage Claim” into cover of “Feelin’ Alright”

17. “Only Prettier”

18. “Gunpowder & Lead”

19. “Mama’s Broken Heart”

20. “All Kinds of Kinds”

21. “The House That Built Me”

22. “Dark Bars"

23. “Tequila Does”

24 “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” (Alan Jackson Cover)

25. “Automatic”

26. “White Liar”

27. “Little Red Wagon”

28. (With Cody Johnson and Lanco) “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” (Travis Tritt Cover)