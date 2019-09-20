Miranda Lambert won't wait long to begin a new tour. The "It All Comes Out In the Wash" singer just announced her Wildcard Tour for 2020, with over two dozen brand new dates.

2019 Taste of Country RISER Cody Johnson and Lanco will join Lambert for most of the Wildcard Tour. They'll begin on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. Dates are scheduled through May 9 in Quebec. See all dates below. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will join Lambert for select dates.

Here's a Taste of What You'll Get From Cody Johnson:

The Wildcard Tour is named after Lambert's upcoming seventh studio album Wildcard, expected on Nov. 1. It's her first studio album in three years and she's been leaking songs to fans in advance ahead of its release in stores and at digital service providers. “Pretty Bitchin’,” “Way Too Pretty for Prison” featuring Maren Morris and “Bluebird” are three of the songs fans can hear.

Johnson is a hot Texas newcomer by national standards, but he's an artist who's sold out arenas on his own in Texas before signing an agreement with Nashville-based Warner Music. Lanco are labelmates with Lambert on Sony Music Nashville. The group are best known for their hit song "Greatest Love Story."

Note: These dates have been updated to reflect postponements due to the coronavirus.

Miranda Lambert 2020 Wildcard Tour Dates:

Jan 16 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena

Jan. 17 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Jan. 23 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Jan 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 25 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Feb. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Feb. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *

Feb. 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *

Feb. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center *

Feb. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena #

Feb. 22 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 27 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center #

Feb. 28 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Feb. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden I Center

Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 14 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 16 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre

Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell Mts Place

Oct. 20 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Octo. 21 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Note: Lanco will not appear in Regina or Winnipeg

*With Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

# With Lanco and support act TBD