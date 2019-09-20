Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 ‘Wildcard’ Tour
Miranda Lambert won't wait long to begin a new tour. The "It All Comes Out In the Wash" singer just announced her Wildcard Tour for 2020, with over two dozen brand new dates.
2019 Taste of Country RISER Cody Johnson and Lanco will join Lambert for most of the Wildcard Tour. They'll begin on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. Dates are scheduled through May 9 in Quebec. See all dates below. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will join Lambert for select dates.
Here's a Taste of What You'll Get From Cody Johnson:
The Wildcard Tour is named after Lambert's upcoming seventh studio album Wildcard, expected on Nov. 1. It's her first studio album in three years and she's been leaking songs to fans in advance ahead of its release in stores and at digital service providers. “Pretty Bitchin’,” “Way Too Pretty for Prison” featuring Maren Morris and “Bluebird” are three of the songs fans can hear.
Johnson is a hot Texas newcomer by national standards, but he's an artist who's sold out arenas on his own in Texas before signing an agreement with Nashville-based Warner Music. Lanco are labelmates with Lambert on Sony Music Nashville. The group are best known for their hit song "Greatest Love Story."
Note: These dates have been updated to reflect postponements due to the coronavirus.
Miranda Lambert 2020 Wildcard Tour Dates:
Jan 16 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena
Jan. 17 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Jan. 23 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Jan 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 25 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Feb. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *
Feb. 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *
Feb. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center *
Feb. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena #
Feb. 22 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Feb. 27 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center #
Feb. 28 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Feb. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden I Center
Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 14 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place
Oct. 16 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre
Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell Mts Place
Oct. 20 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Octo. 21 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Note: Lanco will not appear in Regina or Winnipeg
*With Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum
# With Lanco and support act TBD
Which Miranda Lambert Albums Made This List of the Best of the 2000s?