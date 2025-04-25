Surprise! Miranda Lambert Shows Up for Drag Tribute

Miranda Lambert was there for a two-hour drag tribute to her legacy in Austin, Texas on Thursday night (April 24). Afterward, she became really emotional.

The singer clearly appreciated the love, at one point taking the microphone to let anyone in attendance know they'd moved her.

"This is the best night ever," Lambert says, with husband Brendan McLaughlin watching from behind. "I'm gonna cry."

A 42-second clip was shared to social media, but much of her speech is inaudible because of the cheering and celebrating.

She does give her brother Luke a couple warm hugs before ending her speech. She received his permission to post photos from a Pride parade in November of 2019, and since then she's been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

On TikTok, @idanieltx shared video of her speech, as well as of Lambert and her crew enjoying the drag performances.

The night was labeled a Drag Tribute to Miranda Lambert, and it was held at the club Rain on 4th in Austin. A poster shows a host named Vylette Ward and three performers. Presumably all sang Lambert's hits, but this wasn't a lookalike show per se.

A performer seen in the above video was rocking dark hair, not Lambert's signature blonde.

Lambert has kept a fairly low profile since releasing her Postcards From Texas album last September. That will change in May when she begins her tour with Morgan Wallen. She's also got a few fair and festival dates on her calendar for 2025.

On May 8, look for Lambert to perform at the 2025 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas. She's not nominated, but she is the most awarded artist in the history of the show, so she's a fitting singer for the 60th anniversary ceremony.

