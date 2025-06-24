Miranda Lambert knows her way around the kitchen. She especially loves baking her signature five-ingredient, flourless peanut butter cookies, and now, so can you.

Before you start getting flour everywhere, grab a large mixing bowl and an automatic mixer — unless you are sporting Hulk-level muscles, and then you can just stir by hand.

Swing open the pantry doors and grab crunchy peanut butter, vanilla extract, peanut butter chips and sugar. Then, slide to the fridge and grab an egg.

According to Lambert (via Good Housekeeping), you're then going to want to put one cup of sugar, one cup of crunchy peanut butter, one egg and a teaspoon of vanilla extract into your mixing bowl and get to stirring.

This next part isn't in the official recipe, but we think that you should fire up a speaker with a Lambert playlist going in the background while you bake.

Next, after snacking on a few of the peanut butter chips, you'll stir in a cup of them. After getting that mix to a smooth consistency, grab a cookie sheet with parchment paper and roll heaping tablespoons of the dough into balls and place them on the tray.

Then, to get that rip-the-roof-of-your-mouth, official peanut butter cookie texture, take a fork and crosshatch some lines into the top of your dough.

Next, you're going to want to pick three of your favorite Lambert songs, throw the cookies into the oven at 350 degrees Farenheit, and hit play.

After those songs end — or about ten minutes after you put your cookies into the oven — take them out, and boom, you have Miranda Lambert's favorite peanut butter cookies.

