Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]

Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino. 

During the final moments of her CMA Awards performance, Lambert smiled and banged on her tambourine as a wave of fireworks exploded behind her.

A 14-time CMA Award winner, Lambert is up for both Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at tonight's ceremony. She's also nominated as both artist and producer for her work on Palomino in the Album of the Year category, where she's up against Luke Combs' Growin' Up, Maren Morris' Humble Quest, Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' and Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.

