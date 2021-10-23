Miranda Lambert sure lives in style. The country superstar has pretty diverse taste in spectacular homes, but they have one thing in common: they are absolutely beautiful.

Lambert and her first husband, Blake Shelton, owned a home together in Nashville, though pictures of that property have yet to emerge. They also lived together in Oklahoma, but after their divorce in 2015, Lambert returned to the Nashville area full-time and purchased a spectacular rural estate for $3.4 million. The 400-acre property includes lush woods, fenced-in pastures, three separate residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage.

Lambert also bought a mansion in an exclusive section of Nashville after returning to Music City, paying $1.75 million for a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot home in Forest Hills. That's the house that she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, lived in during the pandemic, where fans got several glimpses into their life together via TV appearances and posts to social media that included their high-end kitchen, as well as the "magic porch" where she did much of her songwriting.

Lambert sold that house for $2,595,000 in 2020, and she and McLoughlin began the process of building themselves a new home together.

"I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," Lambert told Taste of Country. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house. Everyone is like, ‘Where you gonna put your Grammy?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet,'" she added with a laugh. "‘I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"

