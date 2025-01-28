Miranda Lambert Told Us What’s Changed During 6-Year Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin just celebrated six years of marriage, and she says a lot has changed. Well, one big thing has changed.

The former police officer is a little more country in 2025.

Lambert and McLoughlin married on Jan. 27, 2019. She didn't tell fans about it until two weeks later.

The couple had only dated for three months before getting hitched.

This is her second marriage and his first, although he brought a son from a previous relationship into their relationship.

"He is very patient and he is very chill," Lambert tells Taste of Country. "He wasn't as chill back then, because he was fresh out of New York City. Like, they just roll. I mean they're hardcore."

"But I think him being in Nashville for the last five years has like — we've kind of met in the middle," she adds.

The singer talked to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul ahead of last September's album release, and she stressed how his ability to "roll with the punches" has been the glue that holds them together.

"I'm not like that," she admits. "I'm a planner. I'm a girl, too, so I wanna ... make the flow and then go with it. I don't want to go with somebody else's flow."

If there were people who doubted the strength of Lambert and McLoughlin's bond, they've been quieted by the six-year (and counting) marriage.

"6 years," she wrote to him on Instagram. "I’ll love you forever @brendanjmcloughlin."

There is one issue that divides them however: driving.

"I just can't. Can any couples be in the car together?" she asks.

"He drives like a cop in New York City and we're just like in Green Hills in Nashville. I'm like, 'What are we doing?'"

Lambert recently shared that she'll be opening select dates on Morgan Wallen's 2025 tour. Additionally, she revealed that "Run" will be her next radio single. It's from her new album, Postcards From Texas.

