Miranda Lambert Shares Why She + Her Husband Are Living in a ‘Little Cabin’

Miranda Lambert has lived in some pretty amazing houses over the years, but she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are currently living the simple life. In a recent interview, the country superstar shares that they have most recently been living in a small cabin on some land that they own.

Lambert tells Taste of Country that she has moved from the Nashville-area property that fans got to see inside during the COVID-19 quarantine, when she performed on TV a number of times, as well as posting shirtless pictures of her husband cooking dinner, doing chores and more. The "magic porch" from that home is well-known to fans as a spot where Lambert conducted a lot of her writing sessions.

"I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," Lambert says. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house. Everyone is like, ‘Where you gonna put your Grammy?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet,'" she adds with a laugh. "‘I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"

Lambert received $2,595,000 in the sale of her former 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot estate in the Forest Hills section of Nashville, which is less than her initial asking price of $2.9 million, but quite a bit more than the $1.75 million she paid when she purchased the property in 2015.

Lambert has also owned a 400-acre farm in a rural part of Tennessee, but it's not clear if she still owns that property or if that might be where she and McLoughlin might be building their new home.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Lambert's luxurious Nashville mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside her retreat in rural Tennessee.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Spectacular Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently sold their luxurious Nashville mansion, and fans will recognize several of the spaces pictured online from various social media posts.