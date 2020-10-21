Miranda Lambert really loves to show off her husband Brendan McLoughlin shirtless, much to the delight of many of her fans. They'll get a closer look at McLoughlin in the forthcoming video for Lambert's new song, "Settling Down," which stars her husband as her love interest.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert tells Kelly Ford from New York’s Country 94.7 in New York City. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here and you're free.' It was fun; he did such a great job ... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville."

Lambert turned to social media to tease fans about the upcoming video, which premieres Wednesday (Oct. 21), with a post on Monday (Oct. 19), sharing a video of herself and McLoughlin looking very solemn before cracking up.

Lambert also talks to Ford about the 2020 CMA Awards and her upcoming holiday plans, which might include Mexico this year. Lambert most recently teased fans with her shirtless husband baling hay, and she humorously notes that it was a lesson learned for the former model and NYPD officer.

"I mean, you're not supposed to take your shirt off when you bale hay, but he doesn't know that because he's from the city," she observes. "So, I was like, 'You should take your shirt off and let me photo,' because that's how this goes."