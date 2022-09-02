Miranda Lambert will head to Las Vegas in September to kick off her Velvet Rodeo residency, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will be there to support her for all 24 shows. The singer and her husband chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the ACM Honors on Aug. 24, and McLoughlin shared his excitement to watch Lambert shine onstage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"I'll be there every single night," says McLoughlin. "I’ll be watching her do what she does best."

The residency opens on Sept. 23, and Lambert revealed they will arrive in Vegas on Sept. 12 to begin rehearsals. Lambert is still wrapping up final details of the show, but she says it's "all coming together." She also shared a preview of what to expect from the residency.

"I'm very excited," she says. "It's kind of the style I've been doing lately; just country and western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe and some fire maybe, so I'm very excited about that."

Lambert and McLoughlin have taken time to enjoy their summer before jet-setting to Vegas this fall. The couple took a trip out West in their Airstream in July, where they had "no makeup, no curling iron, no nothing for 20 days."

"It was amazing," she says. "We sat in rivers and kayaked and hiked and it got us ready for Vegas."

The ACM Triple Crown Winner also recently took a weekend girls' trip to her home state of Texas, and she shared many fun photos with a large group of female friends.

Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency runs on select dates September through December 2022 and again in March and April of 2023. Find tickets here.

