Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.

A video shared to social media shows Lambert and her husband on the charitable mission at Tractor Supply Co. in Franklin, Tenn. The couple purchased multiple cart fulls of food, treats, beds, collars, leashes and even clothing from Lambert's own MuttNation line with orphaned animals in mind. They then personally delivered the products to local animal shelters just in time for Christmas.

"Shelter pets and shelter workers need a little extra love during the holidays too," Lambert wrote in the caption. "Thanks @tractorsupply for helping spread the love!"

One of the shelters that benefited from the endeavor was the Nashville Humane Association. They commented on the post to thank Lambert for her generosity.

"We’re so grateful for all the incredible donations and for all you do for shelter animals, Miranda!" they wrote. "Thank you so much!"

Lambert and her mom Beverly established MuttNation Foundation in 2009. The organization aims to "promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay & neuter for all pets, and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions." The foundation's initiatives include adoption drives, donation drives, providing funds to shelters through Mutts Across America and assisting in disaster relief and animal rescue efforts. Lambert's MuttNation product line is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Co., and every purchase benefits the foundation.

