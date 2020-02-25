OK, Miranda Lambert, we know your husband is a cutie. But just in case anyone forgot, the singer presented a photo of her "cupcake," Brendan McLoughlin, on her Instagram stories Tuesday (Feb. 25), showing him off in swim trunks at a Palm Springs, Calif. hotspot.

Instagram/Miranda Lambert

Lambert has been in California for a few days now, playing a series of dates for her Wildcard Tour which started Feb. 20 and runs through the 29th in the Golden State, with a stop in not-too-far-away Salt Lake City to make up a previously canceled show which she'd been forced to skip due to illness.

Lambert prominently tagged her beefcake photo #PalmSprings, so It's likely that she and McLoughlin squeezed in a day or two in that area — a popular luxurious desert-area destination about two hours outside of Los Angeles — to grab a few days of vacation fun while touring through California. The pair appear to be hitting the pool at one of the city's newer resort hotspots in the downtown region.

Lambert has quite the history of showing off shirtless footage of her husband doing everyday things (aside from hanging out at Southern Californian resorts) —such as doing laundry, yard work, and even just standing at the bathroom sink, While he hasn't always looked thrilled to be caught on camera, he's been a good sport overall about being a cupcake!

