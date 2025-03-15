Miranda Lambert has just released a song that she recorded 20 years ago, that none of her fans have ever heard before.

Lambert has shared an unreleased song titled "I Don't Love Here Anymore," which she wrote and recorded for her debut album in 2005, but never released at that time.

The country star turned to social media to tease the song in advance:

Lambert posted a magazine-type front page picture to her Instagram, announcing that she would be throwing it back to 2005.

"I Don't Love Here Anymore is part of a 20-year anniversary digital release of her landmark Kerosene album, which landed the singer her first country hit with the title song.

The Instagram post also touts that "I Don't Love Here Anymore" is her mother Bev Lambert's favorite song.

The song is a wistful ballad about a love that has faded away:

"How good are these wings / You don't want to fly / Why share these two rings / If the sorrow's only mine / I don't know about you / But I've lost what I can't find / It's an all right place to live / But I don't love here anymore," Lambert sings in the chorus.

The song and the digital re-release of Lambert's Kerosene album dropped on March 14, 2025, on all streaming platforms.

