Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will give fans an inside look at the making of their new album with a new film, The Marfa Tapes. The full-length movie shares behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions for the album of the same name.

In November, Lambert, Ingram and Randall decamped to Marfa, Texas — as has become a tradition for the trio in recent years — to make The Marfa Tapes. Usually, the three artists would use their time away from home only to write songs, but this time, they recorded their sessions for release as a 15-song album.

The trio took filmmaker Spencer Peeples with them to capture live performances of the songs, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. The documentary promises to be as raw as the album itself, which was recorded outdoors, using only two microphones and an acoustic guitar.

"You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ...," Lambert says. "We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

Lambert, Ingram and Randall have already released several songs from The Marfa Tapes, including "In His Arms," which they performed at the 2021 ACM Awards in mid-April. The tracklist for the project includes new versions of "Tequila Does" and "Tin Man," previous releases from Lambert, but the other 13 songs are brand new.

The Marfa Tapes album is due out on Friday (May 7), and The Marfa Tapes film is set to premiere on Facebook on Saturday (May 8) at 7PM ET. Further details are available on Facebook.

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic: She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and has announced a partnership with TC Restaurant Group that will make her the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar -- Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa -- on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Lambert also recently shared that she's been working on a new album, and is hoping to tour this year as it becomes safer due to vaccination roll-outs.