Miranda Lambert's The Weight of These Wings heartbreaker "Tin Man" finds new life on her forthcoming new album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes. The trio shared the new version of the song on Friday (March 12).

Lambert's voice glimmers on this version of "Tin Man," a Top 30 country radio single and an ACM Song of the Year winner. Ingram, Lambert and Randall co-wrote the song for her 2016 album; that version is already stripped back and simple, but this rendition proves that it can get even sparser.

Fans will likely appreciate the banter between the three musicians after the finish the performance of the emotionally heavy song: Lambert worries that it wasn't quite right, but Ingram and Randall reassure her it was great.

Lambert, Ingram and Randall announced The Marfa Tapes on March 4, and shared one of its songs, "In His Arms," one day later. Due out on May 7, the album collects 15 songs — the previously released "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," plus 13 others — that, the country star explains, are a byproduct of her escapes to Marfa, Texas, to "recharge" with Ingram and Randall.

"You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ...," she says. "We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic: She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and has announced a partnership with TC Restaurant Group that will make her the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City; it's due to open later this year.