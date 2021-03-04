Miranda Lambert has announced the upcoming release of an intriguing new album. The country superstar has teamed with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for a new collaborative project titled The Marfa Tapes, which is set to bow in May.

Lambert broke the news via social media on Thursday morning (March 4), sharing the album cover and writing, "Announcing The Marfa Tapes. A project by @jackingram, @jonrandallmusic and me. Recorded in Marfa, TX."

The singer-songwriters stripped the music back to basics for the new project.

"They’re raw," she writes of the new tracks. "You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

The first song from the project, “In His Arms,” is set to drop at midnight ET on Thursday. The album is slated for release on May 7, but is currently available for pre-order and pre-save.

The official announcement comes one day after Lambert tweeted on Wednesday (March 3), telling fans that the new songs are a by-product of her periodic escapes to Marfa to "recharge." Ingram and Randall have always accompanied her, and they have written a number of songs in that informal setting over the years, including "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does."

The Marfa Tapes will feature those and 13 more, she reveals.

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during quarantine. She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and on Wednesday, it was announced that she had partnered with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City, with more details to come within the week.