Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges turn unrequited love into a cautionary tale in the music video for "If You Were Mine." The lyrics find the singers wishing they could be with the person who has captured their heart, and in the video, they use that yearning to remind a young couple to fight for their love.

The video opens with Lambert and Bridges preparing for a performance at a bar. As they imbibe some drinks and play pool, they spot a couple on a date. The two navigate the bar with their arms around one another. It's clear they are drunk in love.

However, things take at turn when the pair begin to quarrel: They go their separate ways in hopes of finding new love on the dancefloor. That's when Lambert and Bridges take the stage to sing their song "If You Were Mine." As the estranged couple listen to what the two singers would do for the love of their lives, they realize no argument is worth being apart.

The video ends with the two walking out together, just as in love as they did when they walked in, while Lambert and Bridges share a drink at the bar.

Lambert and Bridges dropped "If You Were Mine" in June. It's the first release from the country star since leaving her longtime record label, Sony Music, which she signed with at the age of 19 and remained with for 20 years.

Although she has yet to reveal details about a full-length album, Lambert has left the door open for more new music.