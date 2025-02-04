Plenty of Miranda Lambert's fans were excited to find out that she's one of the supporting acts on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, but apparently, not everyone is thrilled.

Lambert gave the naysayers their moment in the spotlight on social media on Tuesday (Feb. 4), posting her reaction to some of the "mean tweet" responses to her Instagram tour announcement post.

"I was the biggest Miranda fan," one less-than-enthusiastic commenter replied.

"Hmm, Team Miranda forever, but this comes as a shock," another said.

Some of them cracked Lambert up — like the social media user who wrote, "I'm so disappointed in both of you. May God forgive you both."

"We're really doing bad on this tour, Morgan!" Lambert joked after reading that last response.

But the "Wranglers" star couldn't deny that some of her unhappy fans had valid complaints, like the commenter who pointed out that Lambert — a Texas native — isn't booked for either of the shows Wallen is playing in her home state.

"I know, that sucks. I'm not on the Texas shows," she admits.

Several of Lambert's fans also took issue with the fact that the singer's an opening act this time around. It is a little unusual to see her in this particular slot, since she's been a headlining act for years.

"You are not a side dish. You are a main course," one fan wrote. Lambert smiled at that comment, and someone off-camera emphasized, "That's true!"

Another commenter said something similar, adding, "I'm so confused about why you're opening for anyone. You should be the headliner."

Once again, Lambert's team agreed — and though the singer didn't imply that she should be the headliner in a Wallen-Lambert lineup, she did allow that she's more used to being the main act.

"It's not wrong, but it's not right," Lambert says in response to the fan's sentiment.

Lambert's first date on Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour will be June 28 in Madison, Wisc. Ella Langley is also on that bill.