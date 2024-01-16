A year and a half after revealing that her mom Beverly battled and beat breast cancer, Miranda Lambert is reflecting on the new "perspective" that challenge taught her and her family.

During a sit-down converation on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday (Jan. 16), Lambert explained that she never fully understood the toll cancer takes on a family until she experienced it herself.

"It really reiterated to me just how much something like that — how many people it touches, in bad and good ways. People come out of the woodwork to support you," the singer says in a clip from the interview, which People published ahead of the full broadcast.

"People don't understand the toughness of that — the stress on the entire family — until you've gone through it," Lambert continues. "So it was really eye-opening for my whole family. We're very close, so I couldn't do any of this without her."

Close is an understatement. Beverly Lambert is a crucial supporter in her daughter's career, especially as the co-founder of MuttNation, Lambert's non-profit supporting shelter pets and spay-and-neuter initiatives. Even this far into her career — already a seasoned headliner — Lambert still looks to her mom for support before musical endeavors like her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency.

"She's my — well, my No. 1 fan, for obvious reasons," the singer jokes. "The first run, I think we had eight shows — she came to nine. My mom was here when no one was here."

Of course, these days, Lambert's mom isn't her only No. 1 fan: She likely shares that title with the singer's husband of nearly five years, former New York City Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin. But there are some key differences between the two: Lambert jokes that her mom has a little bit more of a "hype girl," while McLoughlin falls on the side of straight shooter.

"My husband tells me the truth. He gives the harsh reality," Lambert says with a laugh. "He likes to call me on my s--t, which I love, because everybody needs somebody in their life that's, like, the truth-teller. He's very New York about it."

