Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Shells Out for Spay & Neuter Programs

Miranda Lambert is continuing to fly the flag for animal rights, specifically shelter pets.

After launching its It Takes Balls Campaign earlier this year, the singer's MuttNation Foundation has now awarded more than $175,000 in grant money to spay and neuter programs. Benefiting 48 organizations across the state of Tennessee so far, the campaign also works to raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets, with a focus in rural areas.

The organizations that Lambert's foundation supports offer low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, and the It Takes Balls Campaign also benefits Spay Tennessee, a state-wide organization that helps launch pet spay and neuter initiatives.

"We've been so excited by the great response we received to our new spay and neuter program and know that the organizations we're supporting with 'It Takes Balls' grants will make a meaningful difference in helping curb pet homelessness across Tennessee," Lambert says in a statement.

The country superstar founded MuttNation with her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009 as a way to improve the lives of shelter pets. Cumulatively, the nonprofit organization has raised $8 million to promote adoption and spay & neuter initiatives, plus offer relief to pets facing crisis or natural disaster.