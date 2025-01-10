Miranda Lambert is coming to the rescue of displaced and injured animals amid the ongoing fires in California.

The country superstar's animal charity, MuttNation Foundation, has announced the return of its annual Relief for Rescues fundraising event, which "provides financial support for shelter animals impacted by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes."

MuttNation Foundation is once again partnering with Tractor Supply for the fundraising initiative. From Jan. 12-22, customers can donate while checking out at any Tractor Supply location, and they can also make a donation online at TractorSupply.com or by using the Tractor Supply mobile app.

“At Tractor Supply, we’re passionate about animals and dedicated to supporting them however we can,” Tractor Supply Chief Marketing Officer Kimberley Gardiner says in a press release.

“Natural disasters often leave more pets without homes and put extra pressure on shelters. That’s where the Relief for Rescues Fund comes in — it allows us to quickly provide financial support and help ease that strain. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far with Miranda, MuttNation, our amazing Team Members and our customers. This year, we’re excited to keep that momentum going and make an even bigger impact together.”

The Relief for Rescues fund launched in 2023, and it's already raised more than $1 million.

More than $600,000 of that money has already gone to support shelter animals impacted by natural disasters, including $250,000 to 31 shelters and organizations across multiple states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The fund is currently actively supporting the regions in California that have been devastated by wildfires, helping provide food, supplies, veterinary care for animals who've suffered burns, transport services for displaced pets and assistance with shelter repair.

“Our Relief For Rescues Fund allows MuttNation to help shelters when they need us the most,” Lambert states. “It’s been heartbreaking to see the devastation in California unfold, and we’re grateful that our Fund and the generosity of our donors has allowed us to respond quickly. 100% of your support goes directly to those impacted by disasters.”

To shop the MuttNation collection at Tractor Supply, visit the company's website. To learn more about MuttNation Foundation or to make a donation, visit the organization online.

11 Country Songs About Dogs That Will Rip Your Heart Out If you've ever owned a dog, you've experienced one of the greatest loves this world has to offer. A dog's love is unconditional, which is why it's so difficult to say goodbye to them when it's time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. Grab some tissues and listen to these country songs about dogs that will absolutely rip your heart out.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City moist recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.