Miranda Lambert Hopes You’ll Remember Animals Affected by Nashville Tornado

Miranda Lambert just gave the dogs and cats affected by this week's devastating Nashville tornado a big boost. The singer's MuttNation charity is supporting Metro Animal Care & Control as their resources become taxed by misplaced pets following Tuesday morning's storms.

A look at the MACC Facebook page shows that dry and canned pet foods, leashes and collars are in high demand and needed. They've created an Amazon wishlist that Lambert shared via Instagram in a post announcing her support of the group.

"Metro Animal Care & Control is working hard to help animals impacted by the tornado in Nashville," she writes. "MuttNation and I are supporting their efforts and appreciate y'all doing anything you can to help fur babies in need, too!"

More lost dogs and pets have been showing up at the MACC shelter since Tuesday, but some have been reunited with their owners, thanks to microchips. Reclaim fees are being waived this week, and a separate post shares that VCA Animal Hospitals are offering free boarding for impacted families. At least one of the MACC's community partners was hit hard by the tornado when it touched down in Germantown. Crossroads Pets suffered significant damage.

While musicians like Eric Paslay and Steve Misamore were directly impacted by the tornado, the focus has been on the larger rebuild thus far. In the coming days and weeks, benefit shows will be held. The first is a telethon between CMT and Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, set for Thursday at 4PM CT. It will be featured on all of CMT's social platforms.

Thus far, 25 people have been confirmed killed by tornadoes that stretched from Nashville to Putnam County, nearly two hours east. Hundreds more have been injured and dozens of homes and businesses destroyed.