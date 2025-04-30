Miranda Lambert’s New Tattoo Is a Commitment to the Cowgirl Lifestyle

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to the cowgirl lifestyle or tattoos, and her newest ink addition is a perfect marrying of the two.

The country singer quietly got a new tattoo of a horseshoe on her right forearm, just in front of her "Tumbleweed" tattoo. The lucky iron is a delicate fine line tattoo featuring two diamonds and a heart in the center.

She didn't make a big deal about her new body art, but fans spotted it in a post for her clothing brand, Idyllwind.

"The denim, hair and turquoise jewelry distracted me from the tattoo," brinden._t writes. "But I love it!"

"Obsessed with the new tattoo," marisa.jillian chimes in.

"Okay so can we all just get matching tattoos (and jeans) at this point?!" bea_alexis31 types.

When Did Miranda Lambert Get a New Tattoo?

It's not clear exactly when Lambert got her new tattoo, but the artist who did her ink shared a photo of her work in March. The nonchalant photo shows a closeup of the tattoo without revealing the "Bluebird" singer's face.

"Tiny lil horseshoe for @mirandalambert to represent her cutie horses," Christina writes in the caption while also tagging Lambert in the photo.

According to her profile, the tattoo artist is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., and it's likely the country hitmaker stopped in for an appointment while she was in town. Lambert filmed the music video for her song "Run" in Gold Canyon, Ariz., earlier this year. Both towns are relatively close to each other.

It seems like the "If I Was a Cowboy" songstress enjoys shopping local when she travels and showcasing their items in her personal life. She rocked a hat from Rancher Hat Bar in Scottsdale in the music video, so it wouldn't be surprising if she got some local ink, too.