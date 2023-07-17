Miranda Lambert hopes that fans attending her shows will focus on the music — and she's not afraid to call out people whose distractions are disrupting her show.

During a recent show for her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo residency, Lambert was in the opening verse of her ACM Song of the Year-winning 2017 ballad "Tin Man" when she paused, killed the music and turned her attention to a couple of fans near the front of the crowd.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second. I'm sorry," she told the audience. "These girls worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs is pissing me off a little bit."

Lambert laughed through the moment, but she was clearly upset by the distraction going on in the crowd, and fans roared their approval as she called out the concert-goers who weren't paying attention to the music.

"You're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music," the singer continued, before gesturing to the fans in question to put their phones away and sit down. "Shall we start again?"

From there, Lambert re-started the song as the audience cheered and sang along. Most of them appeared to support the singer's desire to keep her shows focused on the songs — especially during a poignant, powerful ballad like "Tin Man" — but a few didn't approve of the way Lambert handled the situation.

"Let's go. Come on. You don't do that to fans," one concert-goer can be heard saying in the background of fan-recorded video of the moment.

Lambert has a few more Las Vegas residency dates on the books for July. After that, she'll take a break, returning for another batch of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in late November and December.