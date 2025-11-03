Miranda Lambert is a country music superstar, but she's also a multi-hyphenate.

In addition to expanding her brand into the bar and restaurant industry, the singer has also opened her one and only retail store, The Pink Pistol, in her hometown.

Lambert opened the Lindale, Texas boutique in 2016, and it's got plenty of stuff geared toward female clientele. But for men shopping there, it seems to only offer one thing.

The Pink Pistol posted a hilarious Reel to Instagram which shows the singer's own father, Rick, asking "I'm here in the Pink Pistol, but where is the men's section?"

Most of us, me included, expected the camera to pan to a few items for the men who might wander into The Pink Pistol. But that was hilariously not the case.

The video then pans to the cashier, who holds up the credit card machine and says ,"It's right here."

Of course, the joke is that the only place for a man here was at the cash register, swiping his card for whatever his gal wants to purchase from Lambert's establishment.

Read More: Miranda Lambert's Husband is Becoming a Country Boy

Fans are in the comment section loving what they are seeing. "Love a rick cameo!!!! more pls," one said.

Another writes "Pink Pistol is for the girls," which Rick likely understands most at this moment in time.

One fan, who seems like they might be a return shopper at the Pink Pistol, says "Yassss ! MR LAMBERT knows all about the men's section."

The video itself is hilarious, but it's the fact that it's Lambert's own dad truly puts this clip over the top.

Where Do Miranda Lambert's Parents Live?

Lambert's parents address is...just kidding. But Bev and Rick live in Lindale, Texas, the same town where Lambert was raised.

How Old is Miranda Lambert?

Miranda Lambert is 41 years old. Her birthday is November 10, 1983.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City most recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker