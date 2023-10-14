Miranda Lambert turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 14) to wish her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a happy birthday by sharing an adorable video of the couple goofing around and singing a classic song from Grease.

The country superstar shared several pictures and videos showing her husband — who works out avidly — shirtless, continuing a trend of shirtless pictures and videos of him that she's posted online since they married on Jan. 26, 2019.

The final clip in the carousel depicts Lambert and McLoughlin dressed in what appears to be native attire during their recent trip overseas. The couple are sitting in an outside bar and enjoying a drink together, comically swaying back and forth and singing along to "You're the One That I Want" from Grease.

"Happy Birthday to the best husband. @brendanjmcloughlin I love you. You’re the one that I want," Lambert writes to accompany the pictures and videos.

A number of fellow country stars weighed in on the post, including Lady A singer Charles Kelley, who comments, "We get it miranda…he’s in shape. Don’t have to make us all feel bad."

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, was also among those who chimed in along with Caylee Hammack, Jenna Paulette, Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town, producer and songwriter Shane McAnally and more, with many of the comments pointing out how sweet the couple are together.

Lambert and McLoughlin first saw each other on the set of Good Morning America in November of 2018. In October of 2019, Lambert told the New York Times that she was doing media at the time to promote the release of the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel album. That's the day her bandmates, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, played matchmakers for her and McLoughlin, at that time an NYPD officer who was working security for the TV show.

McLoughlin has since retired from the NYPD to work as a part of Lambert's team.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker