Miranda Lambert is one of country music's most inked-up stars, though you might not notice most of her tattoos at first glance. Six of the star's eight tattoos (that we've seen!) are small pieces; in fact, there's one we hadn't even noticed until we started searching for pictures!

Most of Lambert's tattoos are on her lower right arm. She's got five different bits of ink from her right elbow to the tips of her right fingers. There's also one one each foot, and another on her left forearm. It's that last one that's likely most recognizable to her fans.

Want a look at all of Lambert's tattoos? Keep reading: