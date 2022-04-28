Miranda Lambert is teasing a new song titled "Tourist," and she's letting fans see footage from some of her own world travels alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country superstar turned to Instagram late on Wednesday (April 27) to post a clip of the new song, which is set to appear on her forthcoming new album, Palomino.

“'Tourist' was the first song we wrote for Palomino and it set the tone for the record," Lambert writes alongside a series of photos and video clips from her various travels around the world. "I’ve toured, but I haven’t really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most."

Lambert and McLoughlin did get to spend a significant portion of their pandemic downtime doing some traveling in an Airstream, and Lambert shares some of those scenes, as well as some other, more formal-looking visits to some pretty eye-popping places.

"I'm just a tourist / I don't know where I belong / It might sound foolish / Yeah, but nowhere feels like home / So I roam from town to town / Taking snapshots of the world / And I laugh away the lonely / And give a local bar a whirl / And I wanna see it all, so I keep moving / I'm just a tourist," Lambert sings over a sprightly, mid-tempo acoustic guitar track.

The song is one of several Lambert has let fans hear in advance of the album, which is set for release on Friday (April 29). She's released "If I Was a Cowboy" as a radio single, and fans have also heard "Actin' Up" and "Strange" from the new project, which additionally features her cover of Mick Jagger's "Wandering Spirit" and new recordings of three of the songs that appeared in very raw forms on her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. "In His Arms," "Geraldene" and "Waxahachie" all appeared on The Marfa Tapes.

"Can’t wait for y’all to go on this journey through Palomino when the album releases Friday," Lambert finishes her post.

Top Miranda Lambert Songs - Her Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Miranda Lambert's Top songs include No. 1 hits, misfires at country radio and deep cuts that fans hope the record setting Female Vocalist of the Year will play live. Since 2005, Lambert has given fans consistently honest country music that hits the soul. We've been there through her ups and downs, as she fell in and out of love. The anger, the pain, the love and the crazy — it's all here on this list of Miranda Lambert's 20 best songs.