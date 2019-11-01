Miranda Lambert pokes a little bit of ironic fun at her own checkered romantic past in a new song titled "Track Record," which appears on her new album, Wildcard.

The lyrics to "Track Record" reflect on past romantic missteps, a topic about which Lambert has learned a little bit over the past few years since her marriage to Blake Shelton ended in 2015. The country superstar engaged in highly scrutinized relationships with singer Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker before marrying NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January of 2019.

"I got a track record / A past as checkered / As the floor at the diner on Main Street / I'm a heart-wrecker / A runner under pressure / Like a dang Mustang on high speed / Maybe it's the ones that I can't fix / Maybe it's the chase that makes me tick / Girls like me don't mean it, but we don't know better / I got a track record," Lambert sings in the chorus.

Lambert teamed with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose to write "Track Record," along with the lead single from Wildcard, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." She debuted "Track Record" live during a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sept. 13, on the opening night of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which is slated to run through Nov. 23.

Maren Morris, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Ashley McBryde all join Lambert on various dates of the current tour. Miranda Lambert tickets are available for the upcoming shows.

Lambert released Wildcard on Friday (Nov. 1).

