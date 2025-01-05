Miranda Lambert Tried Another Star’s Holiday Turkey Recipe + WOW!

The holiday season has come and gone, but Miranda Lambert's still dreaming about her hometown Christmas in Lindale, Texas.

The singer shared a recap of some of the most magical moments from her stop home for the holidays, showcasing all the festive small-town fun of an East Texas Christmas. One of the highlights was her video tour of Lindale's "Through the Decades" Christmas exhibit, featuring an array of festive lights and a gingerbread house photo backdrop.

But of course, one of the best parts of any holiday season is the family meal. For their classic Christmas turkey, Lambert and her family turned to a recipe from an expert: Trisha Yearwood.

"Trisha Yearwood turkey. Let's see if it worked," the singer says from behind the camera, as she waits for the foil to be pulled back for the grand reveal.

"Pretty! She looks good," Lambert says, poking a finger out to test the bird.

"I'm gonna stick a thermometer in it and find out," another cook in the kitchen adds.

Of course, it's no big surprise that a turkey recipe crafted by Yearwood would be something special. The country singer is an expert chef, as well as the host of Food Network show Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

But Lambert and her family are no slouches in the kitchen themselves. In 2023, Lambert released her own cookbook: Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, a collection of recipes inspired by her family and upbringing in Texas.