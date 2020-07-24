Like many artists, Miranda Lambert hasn't been on tour in months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and she admits that not knowing when she'll be able to return to the stage is nerve-wracking.

In a recent interview with New York’s Country 94.7, Lambert shares that cooking has been a frequent pastime in her and husband Brendan McLoughlin's Nashville-area home, and while she's enjoyed the time off, she's also eager to get back on stage.

"I cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit," the singer says with a laugh in an interview with Kelly Ford. "There's stuff to do, it's just the adjusting of not knowing when I'm going to work again. It's uneasy."

Another major adjustment for the country hitmaker is having to perform for fans virtually. Though online performances are a mainstay during quarantine, Lambert is not a fan of having to sing in front of a screen, longing for that in-person connection with fans.

"The fans and the feeling," she answers when asked what she misses most about touring. "I guess nothing made me realize that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate. I just can't do it. I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call. I just can't do it."

Though touring is on hold indefinitely, Lambert and her husband hit the road in a different way in May of 2020 when they purchased an Airstream they've named the Sheriff and traversed 1,000 miles across the country from their home in Tennessee to McLoughlin's native New York. They also added a new kitten, Tequila Sunrise, into the mix.

Lambert's single "Bluebird" is currently in the Top 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It's her first solo hit to reach the Top 5 since "Automatic" in 2014, and it's expected to reach No. 1 on Monday (July 27).