Miranda Lambert has been forced to postpone all of her touring activities for 2020, but she's still hitting the road. The country superstar and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently purchased an Airstream trailer they nicknamed the Sheriff, and she turned to social media to share pictures of their maiden voyage in their new home away from home.

Lambert posted to Instagram on Tuesday (May 19), sharing a series of images and a video from a trip she and McLoughlin took to see family in New York, where they met and where he used to work as an NYPD officer.

"6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN... Virginia to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace," Lambert writes, adding, "Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused. I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music."

She adds that she loves the music and misses it "terribly," but for now, she and McLoughlin have been having a blast learning to set up camp in less than 10 minutes after pulling in to a new campground, as well as learning to make her father's "campfire casserole" in a Dutch Oven over a fire.

"Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now," she writes.

Lambert has been busy while in quarantine with McLoughlin on their farm in Tennessee, giving a series of at-home performances of her current single, "Bluebird."

She introduced fans to the Sheriff on social media on May 3, writing, "I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been. After spending these last few months at home (a much needed break and time to nest). I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.”

Like virtually all artists, Lambert was forced to reschedule tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, pushing back the remaining dates of her 2020 Wildcard Tour.

She says that until she can get back to touring, "I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.”

The Truth About Miranda's Big Break: