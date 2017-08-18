Miranda Lambert is a loyal Merle Haggard fan, and she always does an honorable job when paying tribute to him. That fact rang true when she and two friends took the stage for "Sing Me Back Home" at a recent stop on her 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour.

Lambert and friends Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers united for their rendition of Haggard's classic tune during Lambert's show at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on Aug. 9. Each singer takes a turn individually singing on the verses before uniting as a trio to harmonize together on the chorus, sounding beautiful as they sing, "Let him sing me back home with a song I used to hear / Make my old memories come alive / Take me away and turn back the years / Sing me back home before I die."

Lambert and crew kept the set simple for the song, allowing the lyrics to flow with a humble acoustic rendition. Written solely by Haggard, "Sing Me Back Home" serves as the title track of his 1967 album. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Country Stars Remember Merle Haggard

This isn't the first time Lambert did Haggard proud with a cover of one of his songs. She performed "Misery and Gin" during both the Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard tribute at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in early 2017 and the 2016 ACM Honors.

The "Tin Man" singer revealed in a recent interview that she is set to reunite with fellow Pistol Annies members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley on a new album that will be released in 2018.

Female Trailblazers Who Are Changing Country Music

Miranda Lambert's Most Unforgettable Moments