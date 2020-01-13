Miranda Lambert wants to know about the first responder you're proud of. The "Bluebird" singer says she'll celebrate one first responder each night during upcoming American Wildcard Tour stops with Cody Johnson and Lanco.

The tour begins Thursday (Jan. 16) in Tupelo, Miss., and has dates through February, with two additional shows in late April before six Canadian dates in May.

The idea to recognize a local first responder came when her husband Brendan McLoughlin was recognized by New York City radio show host Kelly Ford on New York's Country 94.7. Lambert interviewed McLoughlin during that First Responder Friday and the audience learned he comes from a long line of police officers.

"I make it a point every time we go to a different city — See a cop, 'thank you,'" McLoughlin shared during that interview. "Military vet, 'Thank you.' I feel like everyone should do that."

Lambert took that mantra and ran with it.

Radio listeners in each city she visits can contact participating country radio stations to get a first responder nominated. The chosen honoree will receive a pair of tickets and meet-and-greet passes. Not every city on the tour has a participating radio station.

The Wildcard Tour is named after Lambert's recently released Wildcard album. Her seventh studio album is her first since The Weight of These Wings in 2016 and includes singles "Bluebird" and "It All Comes Out in the Wash," in addition to a duet with Maren Morris and a stone-cold country song called "Tequila Does" that she recently performed on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The 36-year-old married McLoughlin in January 2019 after meeting months earlier on the set of GMA where he was working security.