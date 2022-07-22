Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Missy Robertson are hoping that their daughter Mia's 14th surgery is her final surgery. The 18-year-old is at home recovering and living a normal life after being treated earlier in July.

Like the previous 13 surgeries for Mia, this one was to address her cleft lip and palate. The entire family has been very open about the long, arduous road they've taken to get to this point, with Mia herself even starting the Mia Moo Fund to help ensure every kid has the chance to smile.

"People ask me, 'How many more surgeries does Mia have left?'" mom Missy wrote on Instagram ahead of the July 8 surgery. "The answer is always, 'We just don’t know.'"

Mia was more optimistic on her Instagram page, writing, "Hopefully the last time i’ll see my doctors in this setting! it’s been a long road but we are at the finish line."

Surgery 13 for Mia was in the spring of 2021. Her mother shares that things have changed in a significant way moving forward.

"Since she is 18 now, she is taking the lead in all the discussions and medical forms. It’s been a little strange," Missy writes. "But it’s just another reminder to lean on the Lord and that I’m not in control."

Jase Robertson is currently a host on the Unashamed podcast, and there, he's also talked about his daughter Mia, as well as his full family. He's ultimately the one who let people know she was recovering, saying on July 9, "Surgery went a little longer than expected, but she is home and recovering. Thank you for praying for her and for our family. She is a champion!"

On Instagram, Missy Robertson also updated her followers on a different family thread: her new baby. In March, she and her husband agreed to take custody of an infant whose mother was not fit to care for the child. At the time, she said it would not be a short guardianship. As of June 25, she was still under the couple's care.

In addition to Mia, the couple have two other kids: Reed and Cole.