Mitchell Tenpenny is making a list and checking it twice — a naughty list to be precise.

Tenpenny will release an eleven-track Christmas album on Oct. 29. In addition to penning a few of his own songs for the project, the country singer opted to include a healthy helping of holiday staples like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Joy to the World" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

"I love all Christmas music," says Tenpenny in a press release about the festive release. “It always brings me back to my childhood and sharing the holidays with my family."

"‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ is probably my favorite of all time," he says. "Makes me think of sitting by the fire and watching Christmas movies."

Columbia Nashville

Tenpenny balanced out the classics with songs that he either wrote or co-wrote including "Snow Angels," I Hope It Snows" and "Don't Hang the Mistletoe." You can see a full tracklist below. Naughty List does include all of the tracks that Tenpenny had previously shared on his 2020 EP release, Neon Christmas (7 tracks).

"Naughty List" — the title track — is available now before the rest of the album is released later this month.

The album was produced by Tenpenny alongside Jordan M. Schmidt and Lindsay Rimes. Tenpenny is currently on the road playing shows through the end of the year. You can see where to catch him by visiting his website.

Mitchell Tenpenny's Naughty List Tracklist:

1. "Neon Christmas" (Mitchell Tenpenny/Lindsay Rimes/Matt Rogers)

2. "Snow Angels" (Mitchell Tenpenny/Ernest Keith Smith/Rafe Tenpenny)

3. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane)

4. "Naughty List" (Mitchell Tenpenny/Andy Albert/Jordan Schmidt)

5. "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" (Sammy Cahn/Jule Styne)

6. "Don’t Hang the Mistletoe" (Mitchell Tenpenny/Kyle Clark/Jordan Schmidt)

7. "Joy to the World" (Public Domain)

8. "Jingle Bell Rock" (Joe Beal/Jim Boothe)

9. "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town" (J. Fred Coots/Haven Gillespie)

10. "I Hope It Snows" (feat. Meghan Patrick) (Mitchell Tenpenny/Jeff Cibulka/Meghan Patrick)

11. "O Holy Night" (Public Domain)