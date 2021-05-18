Mitchell Tenpenny has just released a fun new video for his latest single, "To Us It Did," and he's taking fans behind the scenes in a series pictures from the shoot that premiere exclusively with Taste of Country today.

Tenpenny worked with director Dustin Haney on the new video, which premiered on Monday night (May 17). The new single marks his second original music release of the year following "Bucket List," which he shared with fans on New Year's Day.

The singer-songwriter co-wrote "To Us It Did" with Hardy and Jordan Schmidt, and he debuted the song during a recent appearance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The new song and video are perfectly timed for summer, providing a nostalgic look back at fun times with friends.

“It feels so good to put out new songs for my fans,” Tenpenny says. “Continuing to write and record over the past year has kept me sane and finally being able to play some of these new tunes at shows has been a long time coming!”

Fans will be able to see Tenpenny perform the new song live at one of his upcoming tour stops. He's been back on the road since May 7, when he kicked off a string of tour dates with a performance in Sarasota, Fla. He's got shows scheduled for June, July and August as the pandemic begins to recede and the music business begins to fire back up.

Tenpenny has been one of the breakout stars in country music since releasing his debut single, "Drunk Me," in 2018. The song was a career-establishing hit, and he's followed up with a string of successful songs including "Alcohol You Later" and "Anything She Says."

